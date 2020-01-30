Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Shares of EL opened at $198.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

