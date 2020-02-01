Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

MRCY opened at $76.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

