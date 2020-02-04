Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

