Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

