Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 551.6% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

