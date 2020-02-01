Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

