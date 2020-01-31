Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 388.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 284,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at about $11,713,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

