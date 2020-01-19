Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Lifted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. AltaCorp Capital cut ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Beacon Securities lowered ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

OGI opened at C$4.26 on Friday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a one year low of C$2.47 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.63 million and a PE ratio of -62.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.25.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.09 million.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

