Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Decreased by Analyst

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

