Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised by Analyst

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PTC in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in PTC by 16.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 over the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

