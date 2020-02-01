Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMBC. BidaskClub cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

