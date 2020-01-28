Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 21.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

