Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WRE opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after buying an additional 2,605,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

