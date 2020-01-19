Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

