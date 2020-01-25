Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Raised by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

