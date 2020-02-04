Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $45.82 on Monday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?