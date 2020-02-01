Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

