Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for AlarmCom Hldg Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlarmCom in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?