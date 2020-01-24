Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Issued By B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $745.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?