Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Basic Energy Services Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:KEGX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basic Energy Services in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $106.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?