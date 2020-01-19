Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?