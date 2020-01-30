Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$121.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

