Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

