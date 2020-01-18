Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

