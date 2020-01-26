Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of iCAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.69 on Friday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

