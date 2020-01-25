Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.89.

TSE:OR opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

