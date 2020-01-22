Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

WELL opened at $87.80 on Monday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

