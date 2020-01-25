Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

