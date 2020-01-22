Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Issued By Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$48.84 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$27.73 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,151.18. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at C$209,458.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

