Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.75.

CJT opened at C$118.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.20. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$119.30.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?