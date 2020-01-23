Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

