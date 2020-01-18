Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

