Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Encana Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECA. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Shares of ECA stock opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. Encana has a 1 year low of C$4.86 and a 1 year high of C$10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

