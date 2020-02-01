Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for NRG Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:NRG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

