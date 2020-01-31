Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $94.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

