Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Cut by Analyst

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AR. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NYSE AR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

