Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Cut by Analyst

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

