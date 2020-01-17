Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

CDEV stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?