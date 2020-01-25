Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

