Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:DVN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of DVN opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 681.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?