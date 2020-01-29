Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

