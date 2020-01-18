Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Cut by Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

NYSE:EGO opened at $7.26 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

