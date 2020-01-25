Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

NYSE ERF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

