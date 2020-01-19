Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 431,656 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

