Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Increased by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

