Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

FBC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

