Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

