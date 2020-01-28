Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GNK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE GNK opened at $8.40 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

