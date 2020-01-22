Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

NYSE HFC opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

