Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – DA Davidson raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ICHR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ichor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades